Portfolio Management Team

Our portfolio management team is still recruiting. If you have previous experience with stock pitching or portfolio management, please fill out the form and send a copy of your resume to bmcoig@brynmawr.edu. We will be in contact with you for an interview soon.

Workshops in ’23 Spring

If you don’t have any previous experience, it’s totally fine! You can participate in our stock pitch workshop series next spring semester. You’ll have hands-on practice in doing pitches and the opportunity to join our portfolio management team for the academic year 2023–2024. Please fill out the form to get updates.